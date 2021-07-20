SBI Junior Associates prelims not over yet, Bank releases update on main exam

The State Bank of India (SBI) has released an update regarding the Junior Associates main exam. The bank is yet to complete the preliminary exam for Junior Associates post in all states. On July 8 it had notified that the exam scheduled at Shillong, Agartala, Aurangabad (Maharashtra) and Nashik Centres have been deferred.

"The candidates, who have been allotted Shillong, Agartala, Aurangabad (Maharashtra) and Nashik Centres for Preliminary Examination have been intimated by mail and sms in their registered email id/ mobile number in this regard," it had notified.

"The revised date of the examination for these centres will be notified later on," the bank had informed concerned candidates.

Today, July 20, it has notified that the main exam scheduled to be held on July 31 has been deferred till further notice.

In other parts of the country the preliminary exam has been held as per the bank's exam schedule. It is not clear whether the SBI will release the preliminary exam result after conducting the postponed exams or it will release the results of exam already held first.