State Bank of India will close the extended application process for Probationary Officers (PO) recruitmrnt 2023 soon. Eligible candidates who are yet to apply can submit their forms on sbi.co.in.

SBI PO 2023: Extended registration window closes soon on sbi.co.in

Previously, the application deadline was September 27 which has been extended to October 3.

This recruitment drive will fill up a total of 2,000 posts in State Bank of India.

The preliminary examination of SBI PO will be held in November and the detailed schedule is awaited.

A graduation degree or its equivalent qualification from a recognized University is required to apply for these vacancies.

Candidates who are in the final year/ Semester of their graduation can also apply provisionally, subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will be able to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before December 31.12.2023.

Candidates should be between 21 years to 30 years as on April 1, 2023 to apply for SBI PO 2023.

The application fees is ₹750/- for General/ EWS/ OBC category candidates and there is no fee for SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates.

