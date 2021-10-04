Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SBI PO recruitment 2021: Notification out for 2056 probationary officer posts
employment news

SBI PO recruitment 2021: Notification out for 2056 probationary officer posts

Published on Oct 04, 2021 09:41 PM IST
SBI PO recruitment 2021:: The application process will begin on Oct 5 and the last date to fill the application is Oct 25.(Reuters file photo)
By hindustantimes.com

State Bank of India (SBI) has released a notification inviting applications to fill 2056 vacancies of Probationary Officer (PO). The application process will begin on October 5 and the last date to fill the online application form is October 25. Interested candidates can check the notification on the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

The online preliminary examination will be conducted in the month of November/December.

“Eligible candidates are required to register online for the recruitment process which will be held in three phases viz. (i) Phase-I; (ii) Phase-II; and (iii) Phase-III. Candidates who are shortlisted after Phase-I will have to appear for Phase-II. Candidates who are shortlisted after Phase-II will be subsequently called for Phase-III,” reads the official notification.

SBI PO recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 2056 vacancies out of which 2000 vacancies are regular vacancies and 56 vacancies are backlog vacancies.

SBI PO recruitment age limit: Candidates should be between the age of 21 to 30 years as on October 1.

SBI PO recruitment application fee: The application fee is 750 for General/ EWS/ OBC candidates and for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates there is no application fee.

SBI PO recruitment 2021: How to apply

Candidates are required to register themselves online through Bank's ‘Career’ website at bank.sbi/careers or www.sbi.co.in/careers. After registration candidates are required to pay the requisite application fee through online mode by using debit card/ credit card/ Internet Banking.

sbi po recruitment vacancy
