SBI PO Recruitment 2022: Registration for 1673 posts begins on sbi.co.in

SBI PO Recruitment 2022: State Bank of India (SBI) has started the registration process for Probationary Officer (PO) posts. Eligible and interested candidates can apply on the careers portal of SBI, sbi.co.in/careers, or on ibpsonline.ibps.in.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SBI has notified a total of 1673 PO vacancies, of which 1600 are regular and 73 are backlog posts.

The last date to apply for these posts is October 12, 2022.

To apply for SBI PO recruitment 2022, candidates need to have a graduation degree in any discipline or any equivalent qualification recognised as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the final year/ semester of their graduation can also apply but their candidature will be provisional, subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before December 31, 2022.

The age of the candidate should be between 21 to 30 years.

The selection of Probationary Officers will be done through a three-phase process – preliminary exam, main examination and psychometric test.Candidates will have to qualify both phase-II and phase-III separately and marks in these exams will be used for preparing the final merit list. Marks obtained in the preliminary exam (phase-I) will not be added for preparing the final merit list.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SBI PO 2022 application fee is ₹750 for general, EWS and OBC candidates. There is no application fee for SC/ST/PwBD candidates.

Apply here

For more information, read the notification below: