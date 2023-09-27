SBI PO Recruitment 2023: Registration date extended till October 3, apply at sbi.co.in

State Bank of India has extended the SBI PO recruitment 2023 last date to apply. The registration date has been extended till October 3, 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the Probationary Officer posts can do it through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

SBI PO Recruitment 2023: Registration date extended till October 3

Earlier, the last date to apply was till today, September 27, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 2000 posts in the organization.

The preliminary examination is scheduled to be conducted in November 2023 and the call letters for prelims exam will be released in second week of October 2023 onwards.

Candidates who want to apply for the PO post should have graduation degree from a recognized University or any equivalent qualification recognized as such by the Central Government. Those who are in the Final Year/ Semester of their Graduation may also apply provisionally subject to the condition that, if called for interview, they will have to produce proof of having passed the graduation examination on or before 31.12.2023. The age limit should be between 21 years to 30 years.

The application fees is ₹750/- for General/ EWS/ OBC category candidates and Nil for SC/ ST/ PwBD category candidates. The payment should be made through online mode. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SBI.

