SBI PO recruitment: Know selection process in detail

The State Bank of India (SBI) recruits probationary officers (PO) through a preliminary exam, a main written exam, and personal interview-group exercises. Before the exams commence for SBI PO, online application forms are invited from eligible graduates. Only after confirming the candidature of registered candidates, the admit cards are issued for the SBI PO exams.

The SBI PO exams are held in succession. Only those candidates who qualify in an exam will be shortlisted for the next stage exam.

Currently, the application process of SBI PO 2021 is open. Candidates who wish to apply for the exam should go understand the selection process.

Preliminary exam

Objective test

Maximum marks 100

3 sections: English Language, Quantitative Aptitude, Reasoning Ability

Separate timings for each section; 20 minutes each

Main Exam

Objective test of 200 marks and descriptive test of 50 marks

Candidates have to type descriptive answer on computer

Duration of objective test is 3 hours

Objective test has four sections: Reasoning & Computer Aptitude, Data Analysis & Interpretation, General/ Economy/ Banking Awareness and English language

Duration of descriptive test is 30 minutes

Descriptive test will consist of letter and essay writing and total marks will be 50 marks

Interview, group exercises

In view of the social distancing and safety measures necessitated due to COVID-19 pandemic, there can either be interview or interview and group exercises

In case, only interview is held the total marks will be 50 marks

In case, interview and group exercises are held, the total marks for interview will be 30 and for group exercises it will be 20

SBI PO selection process: Important points

Marks secured in preliminary exam will not be counted in the final merit list

Marks secured in the main exam along with the marks secured in interview or interview and group exercises will be counted during the preparation of the final merit list

Marks secured by the candidates in the main exam (out of 250 marks) are converted to out of 75 marks and interview scores of candidates (out of 50 marks) are converted to out of 25 marks. The final merit list is arrived at after aggregating (out of 100) converted marks of main exam and interview.

Selection will be made from the top merit ranked candidates in each category