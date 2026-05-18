State Bank of India has invited applications for Concurrent Auditor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 821 posts in the organisation.

SBI RBO Recruitment 2026: Apply for 821 Concurrent Auditor posts at sbi.co.in, direct link to register here

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The registration process commenced on May 14 and concluded on June 11, 2026. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The retired personnel should preferably have work experience in the area of credit/audit/Forex background.

The officer should have retired from the Bank’s service only on attaining superannuation at the age of 60 years. The officers voluntarily retired/ resigned/ suspended or left the Bank otherwise before superannuation are not eligible for consideration for engagement. However, any officer, who has completed 58 years of age and 30 years of service/pensionable service (both the conditions need to be satisfied) as on the date of applying for voluntary retirement as per e-Circular No. CDO/P&HRD-PM/20/2022-23 dated 21.06.2022 will be eligible for engagement in the Bank on attaining the age of 60 years.

Selection Process

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{{^usCountry}} The selection will be based on shortlisting and an interview. Mere fulfilling the minimum qualification and experience will not vest any right in the candidate for being called for an interview. The Shortlisting Committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters, and thereafter, an adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank, will be shortlisted and called for an interview. The interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in the interview will be decided by the Bank. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The selection will be based on shortlisting and an interview. Mere fulfilling the minimum qualification and experience will not vest any right in the candidate for being called for an interview. The Shortlisting Committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters, and thereafter, an adequate number of candidates, as decided by the Bank, will be shortlisted and called for an interview. The interview will carry 100 marks. The qualifying marks in the interview will be decided by the Bank. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Merit list for final selection will be prepared in descending order of scores obtained in the interview only, subject to the candidate scoring the minimum qualifying marks. If more than one candidate scores the same cut-off mark, they will be ranked in merit order, descending by age. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Merit list for final selection will be prepared in descending order of scores obtained in the interview only, subject to the candidate scoring the minimum qualifying marks. If more than one candidate scores the same cut-off mark, they will be ranked in merit order, descending by age. {{/usCountry}}

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For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.

Detailed Notification Here

Direct link to apply here

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