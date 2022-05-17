SBI SCO Recruitment 2022: Last date to apply, check details

The application process for 35 Specialist Cadre Officer (SCO) vacancies at State Bank of India (SBI) will be closed on May 17. Eligible candidates can apply through the careers portal of the SBI website, sbi.co.in. The application process started on April 27, as per the notification.

SBI will conduct an online test tentatively on June 25 for selection of SCOs. Admit cards for the test will be available for download from June 16.

The application fee for these posts is ₹750 for general, OBC and EWS candidates. There is no application fee for SC, ST and PwD candidates.

Of the 35 vacancies, 7 are regular and 29 are contractual posts, as per the official notification.

SBI SCO recruitment: Apply here

Steps to apply for SBI SCO recruitment

Visit the official website of State Bank of India, sbi.co.in.

On the homepage, click on the career tab.

Now, select current openings under Join SBI.

Click on the application link for ‘RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN STATE BANK OF INDIA ON REGULAR/ CONTRACT BASIS’.

Register and proceed to fill the application.

Upload all the required documents.

Pay the application fee.

Submit and keep a hard copy of the application form for future reference.