SBI SCO recruitment 2022: Last date to apply for 665 vacancies

The last day to submit an online application for the State Bank of India's recruitment of Specialist Cadre Officers for the Wealth Management Business is September 20. Candidates who have not applied yet can apply online through the official website at sbi.co.in.

SBI SCO recruitment 2022 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 665 vacancies.

SBI SCO recruitment 2022 application fee: For general/EWS/OBC candidates, application fees and intimation fees are ₹750 whereas there are no fees or intimation fees for applicants who are SC, ST, or people with disabilities.

SBI SO recruitment 2022: How to apply

Visit the official website at sbi.co.in

On the homepage, Apply link under, “RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN SBI ON CONTRACT BASIS FOR WEALTH MANAGEMENT BUSINESS”

Register and login to apply

Fill the application form and pay the application fee

Submit the from and take a print for future reference.

