SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 217 Managerial posts at sbi.co.in

State Bank of India, SBI has invited applications from candidates to apply for Specialist Officer posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official site of SBI at sbi.co.in.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 217 Managerial posts

The registration process has started today, April 29 and will end on May 19, 2023. This recruitment drive will fill up 217 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Regular posts: 182 posts

Contractual posts: 35 posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of shortlisting of candidates and interview. The shortlisting committee constituted by the Bank will decide the shortlisting parameters and thereafter, adequate number of candidates, as decided by the bank, will be shortlisted for interview. The decision of the Bank to call the candidates for the interview shall be final. The interview will be conducted for 100 marks.

Application Fees

The application fees and intimation charges is ₹750/- for General/ OBC/EWS candidates (Nil for SC/ST/PWD candidates). The payment can be made by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen.