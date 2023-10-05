SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 439 vacancies till tomorrow on sbi.co.in

State Bank of India (SBI) will close the application process for Specialist Cadre Officer vacancies tomorrow, October 6. Eligible candidates can apply for various SCO posts on the recruitment portal: sbi.co.in/web/careers.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply tomorrow for 439 vacancies (HT File)

There are 45 posts and 439 vacancies in total.

Eligibility criteria, age limit are different for each post. Candidates can check the notification for more information.

Important Dates

Registration begins on: September 16, 2023

Closes on: October 6, 2023

Online exam: Tentatively in December 2023 or January 2024

Admit card release date: 10 days before exam

The application fees and intimation charge is ₹750 for General, OBC, EWS candidates. There is no fee for SC, ST, PwBD candidates. The fee is to be paid using debit or credit card, internet banking, etc. In addition to the fee, candidates will also have to pay transaction charges, if any.

How to apply for SBI SCO 2023

Go to sbi.co.in/web/careers. On the top of the page, go to join SBI and then to current openings. Open the link that reads “RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN STATE BANK OF INDIA ON REGULAR BASIS”. Go to the apply online page and register. Now login and fill the application form. Upload documents, make payment and submit your form. Save a copy for future uses.

