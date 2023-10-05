Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
News / Education / Employment News / SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 439 vacancies till tomorrow on sbi.co.in

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Apply for 439 vacancies till tomorrow on sbi.co.in

ByHT Education Desk
Oct 05, 2023 01:19 PM IST

Eligible candidates can apply for various SCO posts on the recruitment portal: sbi.co.in/web/careers.

State Bank of India (SBI) will close the application process for Specialist Cadre Officer vacancies tomorrow, October 6. Eligible candidates can apply for various SCO posts on the recruitment portal: sbi.co.in/web/careers.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Last date to apply tomorrow for 439 vacancies (HT File)

There are 45 posts and 439 vacancies in total.

We're now on WhatsApp. Click to join.

Eligibility criteria, age limit are different for each post. Candidates can check the notification for more information.

Important Dates

Registration begins on: September 16, 2023

Closes on: October 6, 2023

Online exam: Tentatively in December 2023 or January 2024

Admit card release date: 10 days before exam

The application fees and intimation charge is 750 for General, OBC, EWS candidates. There is no fee for SC, ST, PwBD candidates. The fee is to be paid using debit or credit card, internet banking, etc. In addition to the fee, candidates will also have to pay transaction charges, if any.

How to apply for SBI SCO 2023

  1. Go to sbi.co.in/web/careers.
  2. On the top of the page, go to join SBI and then to current openings.
  3. Open the link that reads “RECRUITMENT OF SPECIALIST CADRE OFFICERS IN STATE BANK OF INDIA ON REGULAR BASIS”.
  4. Go to the apply online page and register.
  5. Now login and fill the application form.
  6. Upload documents, make payment and submit your form.
  7. Save a copy for future uses.

Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news! Click here!
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Sign in
Sign out
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP