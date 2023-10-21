SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Last date today to apply for 439 posts at sbi.co.in, link here

State Bank of India will close the application process for SBI SCO Recruitment 2023. Candidates who want to apply for the Specialist Cadre Officer posts can do it through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: Last date today to apply for 439 posts at sbi.co.in(REUTERS)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

This recruitment drive will fill up 439 posts in the organisation. The online test will likely be conducted in the month of December 2023 or January 2024.

The educational qualification includes B.E/B. Tech in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology / Electronics/ Electronics & Communications Engineering/ Software Engineering or equivalent degree in above specified discipline) or MCA or M. Tech/ M.Sc. in (Computer Science/ Computer Science & Engineering/ Information Technology/ Electronics/ Electronic & Communications Engineering or equivalent degree in above specified discipline) from a University/ Institution/ Board recognized by Govt of India/ approved by Govt Regulatory Bodies.

SBI SCO Recruitment 2023: How to apply

To apply online, candidates can follow the steps given below.

Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

Click on careers link available on the home page.

A new page will open where candidates will find SBI SCO recruitment 2023 application link.

Click on the link and register yourself.

Once done, fill the application form and make the payment of application fees.

Once done, click on submit.

Download the page and keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.