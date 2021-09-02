Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SBI SCO recruitment: Registration for specialist cadre officer posts ends today

SBI SCO recruitment registration window closes today, September 2. Candidates can apply for the recruitment by filling the application forms available on the official website of the bank at sbi.co.in.
PUBLISHED ON SEP 02, 2021
SBI SCO recruitment: Registration for specialist cadre officer posts ends today

SBI SCO recruitment registration window closes today, September 2. Candidates can apply for the specialist cadre officer recruitment by filling the application forms available on the official website of the bank at sbi.co.in.

“Candidates will be required to register themselves online through the link available on SBI website https://bank.sbi/careers or https://www.sbi.co.in/careers and pay the application fee using Internet Banking/ Debit Card/ Credit Card etc. Candidates should first scan their latest photograph and signature. Online application will not be registered unless candidate uploads his/her photo and signature as specified on the online registration page,” the SBI has informed candidates and suggested them to follow these points before filling the application form.

After registering online, the candidates are advised to take a printout of the system generated online application forms.

SBI SCO recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

• Deputy Manager (Agri Spl): 10 posts

• Relationship Manager (OMP): 6 posts

• Product Manager (OMP): 2 posts

• Assistant Manager- Engineer (Civil): 36 posts

• Assistant Manager- Engineer (Electrical): 10 posts

• Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication): 4 posts

• Circle Defence Banking Advisor: 1 post

Candidates will be selected through interview for all posts, except assistant managers for which there will be a written exam which is tentatively scheduled on September 5.

