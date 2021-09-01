Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / SBI specialist cadre officer recruitment 2021 registration closes tomorrow
employment news

SBI specialist cadre officer recruitment 2021 registration closes tomorrow

The online registration window for SBI specialist cadre officer recruitment will close tomorrow, September 2. The recruitment was announced on August 13. Candidates who are eligible for the posts can apply at the official website of the Bank, sbi.co.in.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON SEP 01, 2021 02:18 PM IST
SBI specialist cadre officer recruitment 2021 registration closes tomorrow

The online registration window for SBI specialist cadre officer recruitment will close tomorrow, September 2. The recruitment was announced on August 13. Candidates who are eligible for the posts can apply at the official website of the Bank, sbi.co.in.

Apply online

SBI recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

• Deputy Manager (Agri Spl): 10 posts

• Relationship Manager (OMP): 6 posts

• Product Manager (OMP): 2 posts

• Assistant Manager- Engineer (Civil): 36 posts

• Assistant Manager- Engineer (Electrical): 10 posts

• Assistant Manager (Marketing & Communication): 4 posts

• Circle Defence Banking Advisor: 1 post

Candidates will be selected through interview for all posts, except assistant managers for which there will be a written exam which is tentatively scheduled on September 5.

“Merit list for final selection will be prepared in descending order of scores obtained in interview only, subject to candidate scoring minimum qualifying marks. In case more than one candidate score common cut-off marks, such candidates will be ranked in the merit in descending order of their age,” the SBI has mentioned in the recruitment notification.

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sbi jobs sbi exam sbi exam marks
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

NIT Karnataka invites applications to fill 36 non-teaching posts

Karnataka State Police notifies jobs for sportspersons, check details

RRC group D recruitment: Candidates request for exam schedule

NIACL AO Recruitment 2021: Registration begins today for 300 posts
TRENDING TOPICS
LPG price
Horoscope Today
Joe Biden
Gold Price
Covid vaccine
Kabul
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP