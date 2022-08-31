SBI to recruit 714 Specialist Cadre Officer posts, apply on sbi.co.in

Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news
Published on Aug 31, 2022 05:23 PM IST

SBI will recruit candidates for 714 Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in.

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi

State Bank of India, SBI has invited applications from candidates to apply for Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. The registration process begins on August 31 and will end on September 20, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 714 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process, vacancy details and other information.

Vacancy Details

  • Manager: 14 Posts
  • Dy. Manager: 17 Posts
  • System Officer: 3 Posts
  • Central Operations Team: 2 Posts
  • Project Development Manager: 2 Posts
  • Relationship Manager: 372 Posts
  • Investment Officer: 52 Posts
  • Senior Relationship Manager: 147 Posts
  • Regional Head: 12 Posts
  • Customer Relationship Executive: 75 Posts
  • Assistant Manager: 13 Posts
  • Senior Special Executive: 5 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available on the website of SBI.

Selection Process

The selection process for the posts mentioned above comprises of shortlisting of candidates followed by interview. Those candidates who will be shortlisted for the exam will have to appear for the interview round.

Application Fees

The application fees is 750/- for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates. The payment can be made by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen.

