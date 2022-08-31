SBI to recruit 714 Specialist Cadre Officer posts, apply on sbi.co.in

State Bank of India, SBI has invited applications from candidates to apply for Specialist Cadre Officer posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can do it through the official site of SBI on sbi.co.in. The registration process begins on August 31 and will end on September 20, 2022.

This recruitment drive will fill up 714 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process, vacancy details and other information.

Vacancy Details

Manager: 14 Posts

Dy. Manager: 17 Posts

System Officer: 3 Posts

Central Operations Team: 2 Posts

Project Development Manager: 2 Posts

Relationship Manager: 372 Posts

Investment Officer: 52 Posts

Senior Relationship Manager: 147 Posts

Regional Head: 12 Posts

Customer Relationship Executive: 75 Posts

Assistant Manager: 13 Posts

Senior Special Executive: 5 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates can check educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available on the website of SBI.

Selection Process

The selection process for the posts mentioned above comprises of shortlisting of candidates followed by interview. Those candidates who will be shortlisted for the exam will have to appear for the interview round.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹750/- for General/EWS/OBC candidates and no fees/intimation charges for SC/ ST/ PWD candidates. The payment can be made by using Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen.

