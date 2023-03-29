State Council of Education Research and Training, SCERT has invited applications from candidates for Assistant Professor posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SCERT at scert.delhi.gov.in.

SCERT Recruitment 2023: Apply for 99 Asst Professor posts at scert.delhi.gov.in

This recruitment drive will fill up 99 posts in the organisation. The registration process was started on March 27 and will end on April 14, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification can be checked by all interested candidates on the Detailed Notification available here. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 years to 45 years of age.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of computer based test/examination. The CBT will consist of objective type 150 questions with 4 multiple choice answers out of which candidate has to choose one correct answer only. Qualifying marks in written test is prescribed as 40 percent for UR, 30 percent for SC/OBC-NCL/EWS and 25% for ST.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹1600/- for UR/OBC-NCL/EWS category candidates and ₹1100/- for Women/ SC/ST/ Ex-Servicemen/ PwBD candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SCERT.