SEBI Officer Grade A Recruitment 2023: Apply for 25 Assistant Manager posts

ByHT Education Desk, New Delhi
Jun 23, 2023 12:53 PM IST

SEBI to recruit for Officer Grade A posts. Eligible candidates can apply at SEBI website- sebi.gov.in.

Securities and Exchange Board of India, SEBI has invited applications for Assistant Manager posts. Eligible candidates can apply for Officer Grade A posts through the official site of SEBI at sebi.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 25 posts in the organization.

The registration process has started on June 22 and will end on July 9, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the post should have bachelor’s degree in Law from a recognized University / Institute. A candidate must not have exceeded the age of 30 years as on May 31, 2023.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of three stage process i.e. Phase I (on-line screening examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each), Phase II (on-line examination consisting of two papers of 100 marks each) and Phase III (Interview). There shall be negative marking (1/4th of marks assigned to the question) for the Paper 1 and Paper 2 in Phase I.

Application Fees

The application fees is 1000/- +18% GST for unreserved/ OBC/ EWSs category and 100/- +18% GST for SC/ST/PwBD category candidates. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SEBI.

