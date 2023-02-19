Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / SECL recruitment: Apply for 405 posts of Mining Sirdar & Dy. Surveyor

SECL recruitment: Apply for 405 posts of Mining Sirdar & Dy. Surveyor

employment news
Published on Feb 19, 2023 07:13 PM IST

SECL has invited applications for 405 posts of Mining Sirdar Technical and Supervisory Grade 'C' and Dy. Surveyor, Technical Supervisory Grade 4 'C'.

Apply for 405 posts of Mining Sirdar & Dy. Surveyor at www.secl-cil.in
ByHT Education Desk

South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL) has invited applications for 405 posts of Mining Sirdar Technical and Supervisory Grade 'C' and Dy. Surveyor, Technical Supervisory Grade 4 'C'. The application process is underway and the deadline for the submission of the application form is Feb 23. Interested candidates can apply online at www.secl-cil.in.

Vacancy details:

This recruitment drive is being done to fill 405 positions, of which 350 are for Mining Sirdar Technical and Supervisory Grade "C" positions, and 55 are for Dy. Surveyor, Technical Supervisory Grade 4 "C" positions.

Age limit:

The candidates should be between the age of 18 to 30 years.

Application fee:

For the General/OBC/EWS category, the application fee is Rs1000. Employees of South Eastern Coalfields Limited (SECL), members of the SC/ST/Ex-Serviceman/PWD/Women, and SECL employees are not required to pay the application fee.

Direct link to apply

How to apply

Visit the official website at www.secl-cil.in

On the homepage, click on “Apply Online for recruitment of Mining Sirdar & Dy. Surveyor T&S Grade-C"

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Take print for future reference.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Get latest news onEducation along with updates on Board Exams and Competitive Exams at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News.
Topics
recruitment
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP