South East Central Railway, SECR has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of SECR at secr.indianrailways.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 772 posts in the organization.

SECR to recruit for 772 Apprentice posts, apply at secr.indianrailways.gov.in(Representative image)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The registration process was started on June 8 and will end on July 7, 2023. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

For Nagpur Division: 708 posts

For Workshop Motibagh: 64 posts

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate who want to apply for the posts must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent with minimum 50 percent marks, in aggregate, from recognized Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade. The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 to 24 years of age as on June 6, 2023.

Selection Process

The selection will be done on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation plus ITI marks in the trade in which apprenticeship is to be done. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SECR.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON