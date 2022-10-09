Security Printing Press Hyderabad Recruitment: 83 Jr. Technicians posts on offer

Security Printing Press (SPP) Hyderabad has invited applications to the post of Jr. Technicians at W-1 Level. The application process is under way and the last date for the submission of application form is October 31. Interested candidates can apply online at spphyderabad.spmcil.com.

Security Printing Press Hyderabad Recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 83 vacancies of Jr. Technicians at W-1 Level.

Security Printing Press Hyderabad Recruitment examination fee: The application fee is ₹600 for UR, EWS and OBC Categories. Candidates belonging to SC/ST and PWD are exempted from payment of application fee. However the candidates belonging to SC/ST and PWD are required to pay only ₹200 as intimation fee.

Security Printing Press Hyderabad Recruitment: How to apply

Visit the official website at spphyderabad.spmcil.com

On the homepage, click on the career tab

Next, click on apply online

Register and proceed with the application

Fill the application form

Pay the application fee

Keep the copy of the same for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here.