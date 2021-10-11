Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Education / Employment News / Sikkim: SPSC to fill principal positions in government degree colleges
employment news

Sikkim: SPSC to fill principal positions in government degree colleges

Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) will fill nine positions of Principal in various government degree colleges.
Sikkim: SPSC to fill principal positions in government degree colleges(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)
Updated on Oct 11, 2021 02:37 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

The Sikkim Public Service Commission (SPSC) has invited applications to recruit nine principals in various government degree colleges on temporary-regular basis in Level-13-A of the UGC Pay Matrix under the Education Department, Government of Sikkim. 

The application process will be held online on the official website of the Commission. The last date for submission of the application forms is October 23.

Apply online

Vacancies are available in Nar Bahadur Bhandari Degree College, Tadong, Gangtok; Sikkim Government College, Burtuk, Gangtok; Sikkim Government College, Rhenock; Sikkim Government College, Gyalshing; Sikkim Government College, Namchi; Sikkim Government Vocational College, Dentam; Sikkim Institute of Higher Nyingma Studies, Pangthang; Principal, Sikkim Government Law College, Burtuk, Gangtok; Principal, Sanskrit Mahavidyalaya, Samdong.

Candidates should have postgraduate degree, consistently good academic record, Ph.D degree and 15 years of college teaching/administrative experience.

“Recruitment to the above posts would be conducted through selection,” the Commission has said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sikkim govt
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

IOCL recruitment 2021: Apply for JE Assistant & other posts by Oct 12

Odisha: OPSC to recruit 606 assistant professors, know more

Andhra Pradesh: APPSC horticulture officer recruitment begins today

DRDO invites applications for JRF in NPOL, Kochi
TRENDING TOPICS
Shardiya Navratri 2021 Day 6
Horoscope Today
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
International Day of the Girl Child
Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra bandh live
Amitabh Bachchan
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP