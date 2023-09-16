SJVN Limited recruitment 2023: 155 Jr. Field Engineer & Jr. Field Officer on offer, apply from September 18

SJVN Limited has notified vacancies for 155 posts of Jr. Field Engineer and Jr. Field Officers. The application process will commence on September 18 and the deadline for the submission of the application form is October 9. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at sjvn.nic.in.

Apply for 155 Jr. Field Engineer & Officer vacancies at SJVN Limited; application process starts on Sep 18

SJVN Limited recruitment 2023 vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 155 vacancies of f Jr. Field Engineer and Jr. Field Officers.

SJVN Limited recruitment 2023 application fee: The application fee is ₹300 for General/EWS and OBC category candidates. SC/ST/PWD candidates are exempted from the payment of the application fee.

SJVN Limited recruitment 2023 selection process: The Selection will be based on computer-based tests only. The provisionally shortlisted candidates will be called for document verification. Candidates shall be able to obtain information about their application status & other related information through candidate login at the SJVN Online Application System and/or through registered email ID.

The CBT test will be in two parts, Part I will consist of 70 multiple-choice questions about the relevant discipline and Part II will consist of 30 multiple-choice questions on General Aptitude. Minimum qualifying marks in CBT shall be 40% for SC/ST/PWD candidates & 50% for others.

SJVN Limited recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at sjvn.nic.in

On the homepage, click on the application link

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

Candidates can check the detailed notification here