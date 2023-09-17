SJVN Limited recruitment 2023: Apply for 153 posts for Field Engineer and Field Officer from September 18

SJVN Limited will commence the application process for 153 posts of Field Engineer and Field Officer from September 18. Interested candidates will be able to apply online through the official website at sjvn.nic.in. The deadline for the submission of the application form is October 9.

Apply for 153 Field Engineer and Field Officer Posts at SJVN Limited Recruitment 2023; Application Process Begins on September 18(Shutterstock/ Representative photo)

SJVN Limited recruitment vacancy details: This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 153 vacancies of Field Engineer and Field Officer.

SJVN Limited recruitment age limit: The upper age of the candidates should be 30 years.

SJVN Limited recruitment application fee: The application fee is ₹600. The fee is exempted from the SC/ST/PwD candidates.

SJVN Limited recruitment selection process: The Selection process consists of a computer-based Test/Written followed by a Group Discussion and Personal Interview.

SJVN Limited recruitment 2023: Know how to apply

Visit the official website at sjvn.nic.in

Fill out the application form

Pay the application fee

Upload all the required documents

Submit the form and take print for future reference.

