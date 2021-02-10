The State Level Police Recruitment Board (SLPRB), Assam has released the admit card of Physical Endurance Test (PET) and Physical Standard Test (PST) for the recruitment of Constable (AB/UB) on its official website.

Candidates who have registered for the examination can download their admit cards online at slprbassam.

Direct link to check SLPRB Constable admit card 2020

How to check SLPRB Constable admit card 2020:

Visit the official website at slprbassam.in

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, 'Download the Admit Card of first 15 Districts for the post of Constable AB/UB’

A new page will be displayed on the screen

Key in your credentials and login

The SLPRB Constable admit card 2020 will appear on the display screen

Download the admit card and take its print out for future use.