employment news

South Central Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 4103 posts

Published on Oct 06, 2021 12:40 PM IST
By hindustantimes.com, New Delhi

South Central Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply for the posts through the official site of South Central Railway on scr.indianrailways.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 4103 posts in the organization. The last date to apply for the posts is till November 3, 2021. 

For registration candidates should have a valid Aadhar Number, E-Mail ID and mobile number which has to be maintained till the completion of engagement process for receiving information/ alerts. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50 percent marks in aggregate from recognized Board and also possess ITI certificate in the trade notified from the institutes recognized by NCVT/ SCVT. The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 years to 24 years of age. 

Detailed Notification Here

Application Fees

Candidates will have to pay 100/- as application fees. The transaction charges for online payment, if any, shall be borne by the candidate. Application fees should be paid online through net banking, Debit or Credit card, SBI UPI. SC/ST and female candidates are exempted from payment of fees. 

Topics
mumbai south central in maharashtra south central railway sarkari naukri
