South Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for 40 Paramedical Staff posts

South Central Railway, SER has invited applications from candidates to apply for Paramedical Staff. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of SCR on scr.indianrailways.gov.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till May 15, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 40 posts in the organization.

Candidates are free to apply immediately and they shall be interviewed as per their turn. Read below for eligibility, vacancy details and other information below.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies Nursing Superintendent 16 Posts Lab Assistant 4 Posts Hospital Attendant 20 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

Nursing Superintendent: Certificate as registered Nurse and Midwife having passed 3 years course in General Nursing and midwifery from a school of nursing or other institutions recognized by the Indian Nursing Council or B.Sc. the age limit of the candidate should be not below 20 years of age.

Lab Assistants: 10+2 science stream plus Diploma in Medical Laboratory Technology. Candidates should not be below 18 years of age.

Hospital Attendant: 10th pass or ITI from a recognized Board/ Institution. Candidates should not be below 18 years of age.

Other Details

Candidates applying for the post of Hospital Attendants should possess experience of working at least for one year in a medical facility having at least 20-bed indoor facilities. The selected candidates will be called for an interview round.

Detailed Notification Here