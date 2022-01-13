South East Central Railway to recruit for 75 Group C posts, details here

South East Central Railway, SECR has invited applications from candidates for Group C posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for Para Medical Staff posts can walk-in interview on the dates specified below. This recruitment drive will fill up 75 posts in the organization.

The paramedical staff will be engaged on contract basis for Central Hospital, South East Central Railway, Bilaspur. Read below for eligibility, selection process, interview dates and others.

Interview Dates

Staff Nurse: January 18, 19, 20, 21, 2022

Pharmacist, X-Ray Technician and Dresser: January 22, 2022

Lab Superintendent, Lab Assistant, Dental Hygienist, Physiotherapist, Audio-cum-speech therapist, refractionist: January 24, 25, 2022

Vacancy Details

Staff Nurse: 49 Posts

Pharmacist: 4 Posts

Dresser: 6 Posts

X-Ray technician: 3 Posts

Dental Hygienist: 1 Post

Lab Superintendent: 2 Posts

Lab Assistant: 7 Posts

Physiotherapist: 1 Post

Audio-cum-Speech Therapist: 1 Post

Refractionist: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available below.

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of walk-in interview in person at office of the Medical Director, Central Hospital, SEC Railway, Bilaspur.

Other Details

Candidates will have to download the Bio-data form and fill it up properly. On reporting for walk-in interview, candidates will have to submit the filled up application form along with one set of required documents.

Detailed Notification Here