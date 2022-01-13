Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / South East Central Railway to recruit for 75 Group C posts, details here
employment news

South East Central Railway to recruit for 75 Group C posts, details here

South East Central Railway will recruit candidates for Group C posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for Para Medical Staff posts can walk-in interview on the dates given below. 
South East Central Railway to recruit for 75 Group C posts, details here(Representational Image)
Published on Jan 13, 2022 10:45 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

South East Central Railway, SECR has invited applications from candidates for Group C posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for Para Medical Staff posts can walk-in interview on the dates specified below. This recruitment drive will fill up 75 posts in the organization. 

The paramedical staff will be engaged on contract basis for Central Hospital, South East Central Railway, Bilaspur. Read below for eligibility, selection process, interview dates and others. 

Interview Dates 

  • Staff Nurse: January 18, 19, 20, 21, 2022
  • Pharmacist, X-Ray Technician and Dresser: January 22, 2022
  • Lab Superintendent, Lab Assistant, Dental Hygienist, Physiotherapist, Audio-cum-speech therapist, refractionist: January 24, 25, 2022

Vacancy Details 

  • Staff Nurse: 49 Posts
  • Pharmacist: 4 Posts
  • Dresser: 6 Posts
  • X-Ray technician: 3 Posts
  • Dental Hygienist: 1 Post
  • Lab Superintendent: 2 Posts
  • Lab Assistant: 7 Posts
  • Physiotherapist: 1 Post
  • Audio-cum-Speech Therapist: 1 Post
  • Refractionist: 1 Post

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates who want to apply for the posts mentioned above can check the educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification available below. 

Selection Process

The selection process will comprise of walk-in interview in person at office of the Medical Director, Central Hospital, SEC Railway, Bilaspur.

RELATED STORIES

Other Details

Candidates will have to download the Bio-data form and fill it up properly. On reporting for walk-in interview, candidates will have to submit the filled up application form along with one set of required documents. 

Detailed Notification Here 

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
southern railway sarkari naukri
TRENDING TOPICS
India's Covid Cases
Omicron cases
Horoscope Today
Makar Sankranti 2022
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP