South Eastern Coalfields Limited, SECL has invited applications for Assistant Foreman posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SECL at secl-cil.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 543 posts in the organisation. South Eastern Coalfields Limited Assistant Foreman Recruitment 2025: Apply for 543 posts at secl-cil.in

The registration process will open on October 16 and will close on November 9, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria Asst. Foreman (Electrical) T&S, Grade -C (Trainee): Diploma in Electrical Engineering (Minimum 3 years' course) approved by AICTE. Degree in Electrical & Electronics Engineering.

Asst. Foreman (Electrical) T&S, Grade -C: Diploma/Non-Diploma Holders who have supervisory certificate valid for working as Electrical Supervisor in Mines (with Mining Part) under the Indian Electricity Rules.

Selection Process The selection process will comprise of written test. The written test will comprise of 100 marks questions. Each question will carry 1 mark. The question paper will be divided in three parts- .Mental ability/Quantitative ability logical & reasoning skill, General Awareness & Knowledge regarding CIL/SECL and subject knowledge.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of South Eastern Coalfields Limited.