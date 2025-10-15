Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    South Eastern Coalfields Limited Assistant Foreman Recruitment 2025: Apply for 543 posts at secl-cil.in

    SECL will recruit for Assistant Foreman posts. Eligible candidates can apply at secl-cil.in. 

    Published on: Oct 15, 2025 11:39 AM IST
    By HT Education Desk | Edited by Papri Chanda
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    South Eastern Coalfields Limited, SECL has invited applications for Assistant Foreman posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of SECL at secl-cil.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 543 posts in the organisation.

    South Eastern Coalfields Limited Assistant Foreman Recruitment 2025: Apply for 543 posts at secl-cil.in
    South Eastern Coalfields Limited Assistant Foreman Recruitment 2025: Apply for 543 posts at secl-cil.in

    The registration process will open on October 16 and will close on November 9, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

    Eligibility Criteria

    Asst. Foreman (Electrical) T&S, Grade -C (Trainee): Diploma in Electrical Engineering (Minimum 3 years' course) approved by AICTE. Degree in Electrical & Electronics Engineering.

    Asst. Foreman (Electrical) T&S, Grade -C: Diploma/Non-Diploma Holders who have supervisory certificate valid for working as Electrical Supervisor in Mines (with Mining Part) under the Indian Electricity Rules.

    Selection Process

    The selection process will comprise of written test. The written test will comprise of 100 marks questions. Each question will carry 1 mark. The question paper will be divided in three parts- .Mental ability/Quantitative ability logical & reasoning skill, General Awareness & Knowledge regarding CIL/SECL and subject knowledge.

    For more related details candidates can check the official website of South Eastern Coalfields Limited.

    Detailed Notification Here

    recommendedIcon
    Discover the complete story of India's general elections on our exclusive Elections Product! Access all the content absolutely free on the HT App. Download now!
    Get latest news on Education along with Board Exam, Competitive Exam and Exam Result at Hindustan Times. Also get latest Job updates on Employment News
    News/Education/Employment News/South Eastern Coalfields Limited Assistant Foreman Recruitment 2025: Apply For 543 Posts At Secl-cil.in
    Exam and College Guide
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2025 HindustanTimes