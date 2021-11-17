Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1785 posts
employment news

South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1785 posts

South Eastern Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official site of RRC SER on rrcser.co.in.
South Eastern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2021: Apply for 1785 posts(Rajkumar)
Published on Nov 17, 2021 10:59 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

South Eastern Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of RRC SER on rrcser.co.in. The last date to apply for the posts is till December 14, 2021. This recruitment drive will fill up 1785 posts in the organization. 

Applications must be submitted online and no other mode of submission of the same would be entertained. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details. 

Eligibility Criteria 

Candidates should have done matriculation from a recognized Board with minimum 50 percent marks in aggregate and an ITI pass certificate granted by the NCVT. The age limit of the candidate should be between 15 years of age to 24 years of age as on January 1, 2022. 

Selection Process

The selection of the candidate will be made purely on merit basis and the railway does not appoint any facilitation centre/ coaching centre for the said selection. 

Detailed Notification 

Application Fees

Candidates who want to apply online should pay 100/- as application fees. SC/ST/PWD/Women candidates are exempted from payment of fees. The payment of  fees will be made online through ‘payment gateway’ after filing up the online application form. The payment can be made by Debit Card/ Credit Card/ Internet Banking/ e-Wallets etc. 

RELATED STORIES
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
sarkari naukri government job
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

CSIR NIIST invites applications to recruit project associates, know more

East Central Railway Recruitment 2021: Apply for GDMO and other posts 

Assam: APSC announces to recruit 6 District Sports Officers

IOCL admit cards 2021 for apprentice exam  soon, how to download hall tickets
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Kartarpur Sahib Corridor
Today Panchang
Spider-Man: No Way Home
Delhi Air Quality
India vs New Zealand 1st T20
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP