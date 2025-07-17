South Western Railway has invited applications for Apprentice posts. Eligible candidates can apply online through the official website of RRC Hubli at rrchubli.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 904 posts in the organisation. South Western Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2025: Apply for 904 posts at rrchubli.in, details here

The registration process commenced on July 14 and the last date to apply is August 13, 2025. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

The candidate must have passed 10th class examination or its equivalent (under 10+2 examination system) with minimum 50% marks, in aggregate, from recognised Board and also possess National Trade Certificate in the notified trade issued by the National Council for Vocational Training or Provisional Certificate issued by National Council for Vocational Training/State Council for Vocational Training (NCVT/SCVT).

Candidates who want to apply for the post should be between 15 years to 24 years of age as on last date of notification.

Selection Mode

The selection process will be on the basis of merit list prepared in respect of all the candidates who apply against the notification. The merit list will be prepared for the purpose on the basis of percentage of marks in matriculation with minimum 50% +ITI marks in the trade in which Apprenticeship is to be done (i.e.50% of aggregate marks, both in matriculation & ITI). The panel will be on the basis of simple average of percentage of marks in the matriculation and ITI.

Application Fee

The application fee is ₹100/-. The payment can be made by using Debit Card/Credit Card/Internet Banking etc. by providing information as asked on the screen. No fee is required to be paid by SC/ST/Women/PwBD candidates.