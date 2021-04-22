Home / Education / Employment News / Southern Railway Paramedical Staff Recruitment 2021: Apply for 191 posts
Southern Railway Paramedical Staff Recruitment 2021: Apply for 191 posts

Southern Railway will recruit Paramedical Staffs. Candidates who are eligible to apply for the posts can check and apply for the posts given below.
PUBLISHED ON APR 22, 2021 08:07 AM IST
Southern Railway Paramedical Staff Recruitment 2021: Apply for 191 posts

Southern Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for Paramedical Staffs. Candidates who are interested for the posts and have required eligibility can apply online through the official site given in the notification for each post. The last date to apply for the posts are till April 30, 2021.

The appointment of the paramedical staff will be done in the Para Medical Personnel for their Headquarters Railway Hospital, Perambur, Chennai. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Name of the Post Number of Vacancies 
Nursing Superintendent 83 Posts 
Physiotherapist1 Post
ECG Technician 4 Posts
Haemodialysis Technician 3 Posts
Hospital Assistant 48 Posts 
House Keeping Assistants (Medical) 40 Posts 
Lab Assistant Gr.II 9 Posts 
Radiographer3 Posts 

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates who want to apply for the posts can go through the eligibility criteria including educational qualification and age limit through the Detailed Notification given here.

Selection Process

The Candidate shall undergo a medical examination before the contract is entered into, for fitness to perform the work awarded to him/her. A teleconference Interview will be conducted for the selection of candidates for Paramedical Staff.

Other Details

Candidates proposed to be engaged on contract should be fit medically else will not be considered. The candidates on a Contract basis are required to follow the dress code as per administrative requirements at their own cost.

