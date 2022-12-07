Southern Railway Recruitment 2022: Apply for various posts against sports quota

Southern Railway has invited applications from candidates to apply for various posts against sports quota. Candidates can apply online through the official site of Southern Railway, RRC at iroams.com. The last date to apply for the posts is till January 2, 2023.

This recruitment drive will fill up 21 posts in the organisation. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Vacancy Details

Level 4/5 of VII CPC Pay Matrix: 5 Posts

Level 2/3 of VII CPC Pay Matrix: 16 Posts

Eligibility Criteria

For post in Level 2 / 3 of 7thC P C Pay Matrix– 12th Pass (+2 stage)

For post in Level 4 / 5 of 7thC P C Pay Matrix– Graduation

The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years of age.

Application Fees

The application fees is ₹500/- for all candidates and ₹250/- for candidates belonging to SC/ST/Women/ Ex. Servicemen/ Persons with Disabilities / candidates belonging to Minority* community and candidates belonging to Economically Backward Classes. Online fee payment can be done through internet banking or debit/credit cards.

Detailed Notification Here