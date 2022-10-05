SSB Constable Recruitment 2022: Apply for 399 posts under sports quota

Sashatra Seema Bal has invited applications from candidates to apply for Constable posts. Candidates who want to apply for the posts can apply online through the official site of SSB at ssbrectt.gov.in. This recruitment drive will fill up 399 posts of Constable (General Duty) under sports quota for the year 2022.

The last date to apply for the posts is 30 days from the date of publication of the advertisement in employment news except for remote areas. Read below for eligibility, selection process and other details.

Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have matriculation or equivalent from a recognised board or institute. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 23 years.

Application Fees

Candidates are required to pay ₹100/- only being fees through Indian postal order and demand draft. However, SC/ ST and female candidates are exempted from payment of fees. For more related details candidates can check the official site of SSB.

Detailed Notification Here