SSC announces 7,948 tentative vacancies for MTS and Havaldar posts

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the tentative vacancy list for the Multi-Tasking Staff (MTS) and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) recruitment for 2025. The document provides a detailed break-up of vacancies across regions, states and categories. The Northern Region has the highest vacancies, with unreserved and OBC categories leading. Final vacancies will be confirmed later. (ssc.gov.in)

According to the data, a total of 7,948 vacancies have been reported so far. This includes 6,078 posts under the MTS (18–25 years) category, 732 posts under the MTS (18–27 years) category, and 1,138 posts for Havaldar positions in CBIC and CBN units.

Of the total seats, 3,679 are unreserved, while 1,973 are for OBC, 859 for SC, 621 for ST, and 816 for EWS categories. Around 310 vacancies are available across various PwD categories, and 731 are reserved for ex-servicemen.

Region-wise distribution

The Northern Region has the highest number of vacancies, with Delhi alone accounting for 1,961 MTS posts. The Western Region follows, with Maharashtra reporting 732 vacancies. In the Eastern Region, West Bengal has 542 posts, while Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana together form a major share in the Southern Region.

Havaldar posts The 1,138 Havaldar vacancies are spread across various commissionerates under CBIC and CBN, including units in cities such as Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata, Lucknow and others. The PDF lists these commissionerates individually with category-wise breakup.

SSC has clarified that the vacancy figures are tentative and subject to revision as departments update their requirements.

Candidates appearing for the MTS and Havaldar examination can refer to the detailed vacancy list available on the SSC website for region-wise and category-wise information.