SSC CGL 2023: Last date to apply on ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close the online application window for the Combined Graduate Level Examination or SSC CGL 2023 today, May 3. Candidates can submit their forms on ssc.nic.in.

This year, there are 7,500 tentative vacancies for SSC CGL. The final list will be share later.

“…firm vacancies will be determined in due course. Updated vacancies, if any, along with post-wise & category-wise vacancies will be made available on the website of the Commission (https://ssc.nic.in> Candidate’s Corner > Tentative Vacancy) in due course. Candidates may note that State-wise/ Zone-wise vacancies are not collected by the Commission,” SSC said in the notification.

The application form correction window will remain active from May 7 to 8 (11 pm). Tier 1 of SSC CGL 2023 is tentatively scheduled for July. The exact date will be announced later.

The minimum age limit for SSC CGL 2023 is 18 years and the upper age limit varies from post to post. Candidates are advised to check the notice for more details on eligibility criteria.

The cut-off date for determining the age limit is August 1, 2023. Further, relaxation in the upper age limit will be given to reserved category candidates.