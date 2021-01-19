SSC CHSL marks 2021 to be released today

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will release the marks of the candidates who have appeared in the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) exam 2019 on Tuesday, January 19, 2021, on its official website.

Once the marks are uploaded, candidates will be able to check the SSC CHSL Marks online at ssc.nic.in.

The commission had declared the results of the SSC CHSL tier 1 exam 2019 on January 15, 2021. This year, a total of 44,856 candidates have passed the examination and are eligible to appear for the main exam.

"Marks of the qualified/non-qualified candidates will be uploaded on the website of the Commission on 19.01.2021. This facility will be available for a period of one month i.e. from 19.01.2021 to 18.02.2021. Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration No. and registered password and click on the Result/Marks tab on the candidate dashboard," reads the official notice.