SSC CHSL Tier 1 answer keys released, raise objections till Aug 25, link here

The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on August 20 released the tentative answer keys and response sheets for the CHSL Tier 1 2020 examination. Candidates who have appeared on the SSC CHSL Tier 1 2020 examination can check the answer keys and response sheet on the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in.

The commission conducted the computer-based CHSL Tier 1 exam on April 12, 13, 15,16, & 19 2021 and August 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 11 & 12th 2021 at different centers all over the country.

“Representations in respect of the tentative answer keys, if any, may be submitted online from 20.08.2021 (6:00 PM) to 25.08.2021 (6:00 PM) on payment of Rs. 100/- per question/answer challenged. Representations received after 6:00 PM on 25.08.2021 will not be entertained under any circumstances” reads the official notification.

Direct link to see candidates’ Response Sheets, tentative answer keys, and raise objections

How to download CHSL Tier 1Tentative Answer Key 2020

Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads,’ Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys along with Candidates’ Response Sheet (s) of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2020 (Tier-I)’.

A new window will be displayed on the screen

Click on the link and key in your credentials