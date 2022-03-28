Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
SSC Constable GD 2021 final answer key out at ssc.nic.in; Here's direct link

SSC Constable GD 2021 final answer key has been released on ssc.nic.in. Results of the test was declared on March 25. 
Published on Mar 28, 2022 06:17 PM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

SSC Constable GD Answer Key 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released final answer key of the Constable (GD) examination, 2021 along with question papers on ssc.nic.in. Candidates can log in with their roll number and password to download the answer key. 

The answer key has been released for CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles examination (paper-I), result of which was announced on March 25. 

&lt;strong&gt;SSC Constable GD answer key 2021: Direct link&lt;/strong&gt; 

“In order to ensure greater transparency in the examination system, and in the interest of the candidates, it has been decided to upload the Final Answer Keys along with the Question Paper(s) on the website of the Commission on 28.03.2022,” the commission said in a notification released along with the answer key. 

The window to download the answer key will remain open till April 26, 4 pm. 

How to download SSC Constable GD answer key 2021

  1. Go to ssc.nic.in.
  2. On the homepage, click on ‘Uploading of Final Answer Key(s) alongwith Question Paper(s) of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I) of Constable (GD) in CAPFs, NIA, SSF and Rifleman (GD) in Assam Rifles Examination, 2021’ under the ‘Latest News’ section. 
  3. The notification will open. Click on the answer key link mentioned at the end. 
  4. Login using required details. 
  5. Download the answer key and take a printout. 

Topics
ssc.nic.in ssc gd
