SSC Constable in Delhi Police Result 2020 releasing today, here’s how to check

SSC Constable in Delhi Police Result 2020 will be releasing today, December 15, 2021. Candidates can check the result through these simple steps given below. 
SSC Constable in Delhi Police Result 2020 releasing today, here’s how to check(ssc.nic.in)
Published on Dec 15, 2021 07:41 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission will declare SSC Constable in Delhi Police Result 2020 on December 15, 2021. Candidates who have appeared for Constable (Executive) – Male & Female in Delhi Police Examination, 2020 can check their results through the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in. 

As per the official notice, the result of the said examination was scheduled to be declared on October 31, 2021, which was postponed to December 15, 2021 due to unavoidable reasons. Candidates who have appeared for the final examination can check the result by following these simple steps given below. 

SSC Constable in Delhi Police Result 2020: How to check 

  • Visit the official site of SSC on ssc.nic.in.
  • Click on SSC Constable in Delhi Police Result 2020 link available on the home page.
  • Enter the login details and click on submit.
  • Your result will be displayed on the screen.
  • Check the result and download the page.
  • Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

This recruitment process will fill up 5846 posts in the organisation. The application process was started on August 1 and ended on September 7, 2020. 

