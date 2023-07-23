SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI notification released, apply till August 15 on ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the detailed notification and started the application process for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI) Examination, 2023. Candidates can check it and apply for the exam on ssc.nic.in.

SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI notification released (ssc.nic.in)

The last date to submit application forms is August 15. An application form correction window will be provided from August 16 to 17, 2023. The computer based examination is scheduled for October 2023 and the detailed schedule will be issued later.

Vacancy details

SI Delhi Police-Male: 109 vacancies

SI Delhi Police-Female: 53

SI (GD) in CAPF: 1714

A candidate who is between 20-25 years as on August 1 can apply for these posts. Relaxation to reserved category candidates will be applicable as per government rules.

Educational qualification required for these posts is a Bachelor's degree from a recognized university or equivalent. The candidates who have appeared in the Bachelor’s degree or equivalent examination can also apply but they must possess the degree on or before the cut off date (August 15).

The application fee for SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI recruitment 2023 is ₹100.

Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from paying the fee.

For further information, check the notification.