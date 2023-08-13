SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI Recruitment 2023: Registration ends on Aug 15 on ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will close soon the registration window for Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police and Central Armed Police Forces (SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI) Examination, 2023. Interested candidates can apply online till August 15 on the commission's website, ssc.nic.in.

Candidates who successfully complete the application process by the deadline can edit their forms between August 16 and 17, 2023.

The computer based examination of SSC Delhi Police, CAPF SI recruitment 2023 will be held October 2023 and the detailed schedule will be issued later.

Vacancy details

SI Delhi Police-Male: 109 vacancies

SI Delhi Police-Female: 53

SI (GD) in CAPF: 1714

The minimum age of applicants should be 20 years and it can not be more than 25 years as on August 1. Age relaxation is applicable to reserved category candidates as per government rules.

A candidate with a bachelor's degree or its equivalent from a recognised university can apply for these posts. Further, candidates who have appeared in the Bachelor’s degree or equivalent examination this year can also apply, provided they possess the degree on or before the cut off date (August 15).

The online application fee is ₹100 but women and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST) and Ex-Servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation do not have to pay it.

Here is the notification.

