SSC JE 2023 application process ends on August 16, apply on ssc.nic.in

ByHT Education Desk
Aug 13, 2023 03:34 PM IST

SSC JE 2023: Interested candidates can apply for the exam on or before August 16 on ssc.nic.in.

The online application window for Staff Selection Commission's (SSC) Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2023 will close soon. Interested candidates can apply for the exam on or before August 16 on ssc.nic.in.

SSC JE 2023: Application submission last date is August 16, apply on ssc.nic.in(Getty Images/iStockphoto)

SSC recommends candidates to apply for recruitment exams conducted by it well ahead of the deadline to avoid any last-minute trouble.

SSC JE 2023 is tentatively scheduled for October, 2023 and the detailed schedule will be released later.

A total of 1,324 vacancies are on offer this year. Here are more details:

Central Public Works Department

JE (C): 421

JE (E): 124

Border Roads Organization (Male candidates only)

JE (C): 431

JE (E&M): 55

Central Water Commission

JE (C): 188

JE (M): 23

Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (Andaman Lakshadweep Harbour Works)

JE (C): 7

JE (M): 1

Farakka Barrage Project

JE (C): 15

JE (M): 6

Military Engineer Services

JE (C): 29

JE (E&M): 18

National Technical Research Organization

JE (C): 4

JE (E): 1

JE (M): 1

Eligibility criteria of SSC JE 2023 are different for each post. Refer to the official notification for details.

To submit application forms of SSC JE 2023, candidates have to pay a fee of 100. Women and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are not required to pay this fee.

SSC JE 2023 notification.

