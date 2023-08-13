SSC JE 2023 application process ends on August 16, apply on ssc.nic.in
The online application window for Staff Selection Commission's (SSC) Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2023 will close soon. Interested candidates can apply for the exam on or before August 16 on ssc.nic.in.
SSC recommends candidates to apply for recruitment exams conducted by it well ahead of the deadline to avoid any last-minute trouble.
SSC JE 2023 is tentatively scheduled for October, 2023 and the detailed schedule will be released later.
A total of 1,324 vacancies are on offer this year. Here are more details:
Central Public Works Department
JE (C): 421
JE (E): 124
Border Roads Organization (Male candidates only)
JE (C): 431
JE (E&M): 55
Central Water Commission
JE (C): 188
JE (M): 23
Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (Andaman Lakshadweep Harbour Works)
JE (C): 7
JE (M): 1
Farakka Barrage Project
JE (C): 15
JE (M): 6
Military Engineer Services
JE (C): 29
JE (E&M): 18
National Technical Research Organization
JE (C): 4
JE (E): 1
JE (M): 1
Eligibility criteria of SSC JE 2023 are different for each post. Refer to the official notification for details.
To submit application forms of SSC JE 2023, candidates have to pay a fee of ₹100. Women and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are not required to pay this fee.