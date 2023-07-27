SSC JE 2023 notification out, apply for 1324 vacancies on ssc.nic.in

Staff Selection Commission has issued notification and started registrations for the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2023. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for SSC JE 2023 on ssc.nic.in. The last date to submit forms is August 16.

The computer based exam for SSC JE 2023 is tentatively scheduled for October 2023.

Vacancy details:

Border Roads Organization (Male candidates only)

JE (C): 431

JE (E&M): 55

Central Public Works Department

JE (C): 421

JE (E): 124

Central Water Commission

JE (C): 188

JE (M): 23

Farakka Barrage Project

JE (C): 15

JE (M): 6

Military Engineer Services

JE (C): 29

JE (E&M): 18

Ministry of Ports, Shipping & Waterways (Andaman Lakshadweep Harbour Works)

JE (C): 7

JE (M): 1

National Technical Research Organization

JE (C): 4

JE (E): 1

JE (M): 1

Total vacancies: 1,324

Eligibility criteria is different for each post. Candidates can refer to the official notification for more information.

The application fee of SSC JE 2023 is ₹100. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark disabilities (PwBD) and Ex-Servicemen eligible for reservation are exempted from paying the fee.

Here is the SSC JE 2023 notification.