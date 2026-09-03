Staff Selection Commission has started the registration process for SSC JE Exam 2026. Candidates who want to apply for the Junior Engineer examination can find the direct link through the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

SSC JE Exam 2026: Registration begins for 1748 vacancies, apply at ssc.gov.in

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This recruitment drive will fill 1748 vacancies. The registration process commenced on September 2 and will end on September 22, 2026. The last date of payment of fee is September 23, 2026.

Southern Railway Apprentice Recruitment 2026: Apply for 4308 posts at sr.indianrailways.gov.in

The correction window will open on September 28 and will close on September 30, 2026.

The CBT Paper I will be held in October/November 2026 and CBT Paper 2 will be held in December 2026.

Eligibility Criteria

The educational qualification and age limit can be checked by candidates on the Detailed Notification available here.

Selection Process

The selection process comprises of two papers- Paper I and II. Paper-I & Paper-II will consist of Objective Type, Multiple-Choice Questions only. The questions will be set in Hindi and English only. There will be a negative marking of 0.25 marks for each wrong answer in Paper-I and one (01) mark for each wrong answer in Paper-II.

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The application fee is ₹100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Benchmark Disabilities (PwBD) and ExServicemen are exempted from payment of fee. Fee can be paid only through online payment modes, namely BHIM UPI, Net Banking, or by using Visa, MasterCard, Maestro, or RuPay Debit card.

The Commission will levy uniform correction charges of ₹200/- for making corrections and resubmitting the modified/ corrected Online Application Form for the first time and ₹ 500/- for making corrections and resubmitting the modified/ corrected Online Application Form for the second time.

How to Apply

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To apply for the examination, candidates can follow the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SSC at ssc.gov.in.

2. Click on apply online link and a new page will open.

3. Enter the registration details and click on submit.

4. Once registration is done, login to the account.

5. Fill the application form and make the payment of application fee.

6. Click on submit and download the confirmation page.

7. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

For more related details candidates can check the official website of SSC.

Detailed Notification Here