State Bank of India has declared the SBI PO Prelims Result 2026. Candidates who have appeared for the preliminary examination can check the results through the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in. SBI PO Prelims Result 2026 declared at sbi.co.in, direct link to check scorecard here

The preliminary examination for Probationary Officers post was held on August 1 and August 2, 2026. The exam was held at various exam centres across the country.

The prelims exam consisted of an objective test for 100 marks and was conducted online. The exam duration was for 1 hour. The question paper was divided into 3 parts- English Language, Quantitative Aptitude and Reasoning Ability.

Direct link to check roll numbers

Direct link to download scorecard

SBI PO Prelims Result 2026: How to check Those who appeared for the examination can check the results by following the steps given below.

1. Visit the official website of SBI at sbi.co.in.

2. Click on the careers link available on the home page.

3. A new page will open where candidates will have to click on SBI PO Prelims Result 2026 link.

4. Again a new page will open where candidates can check the roll numbers.

5. Now click on the scorecard link and enter the login details.

6. Click on submit and your scorecard will be displayed.

7. Check the scorecard and download the page.

8. Keep a hard copy of the same for further need.

UPTET Result 2026 declared at upessc.up.gov.in, direct link to check scorecard here

The main examination will be held on September 12, 2026. The hall ticket for the same will be out soon. For more related details candidates can check the official website of SBI.