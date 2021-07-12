SSC JHT 2020 paper 2 result this week, know how to check

The paper 2 result of SSCJunior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2020 is expected on July 15. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on July 6 had released a tentative schedule of result declaration.

The SSC JHT 2020 result will be available on the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

The Commission has also announced that the final result of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2018 and the tier 2 result of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 will be released on September 30.

The paper 2 result of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 will be released on November 30.

The Commission had postponed several exams due to the COVID-19 crisis. It has recently rescheduled the pending exams.

The paper 2 of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination 2019 will be held on July 26.

The Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 will be held from August 13 to 24.

The pending exam of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 will be held from August 4 to August 12.