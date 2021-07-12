Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Education / Employment News / SSC JHT 2020 paper 2 result this week, know how to check
employment news

SSC JHT 2020 paper 2 result this week, know how to check

The paper 2 result of SSC Junior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2020 is expected on July 15. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on July 6 had released a tentative schedule of result declaration.
By hindustantimes.com
PUBLISHED ON JUL 12, 2021 12:16 PM IST
SSC JHT 2020 paper 2 result this week, know how to check(ssc.nic.in)

The paper 2 result of SSCJunior Hindi Translator, Junior Translator and Senior Hindi Translator Examination, 2020 is expected on July 15. The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) on July 6 had released a tentative schedule of result declaration.

The SSC JHT 2020 result will be available on the official website of the Commission at ssc.nic.in.

The Commission has also announced that the final result of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2018 and the tier 2 result of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination, 2019 will be released on September 30.

The paper 2 result of Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical, Electrical and Quantity Surveying & Contracts) Examination, 2019 will be released on November 30.

The Commission had postponed several exams due to the COVID-19 crisis. It has recently rescheduled the pending exams.

The paper 2 of Sub-Inspector in Delhi Police, CAPFs and ASI in CISF Examination 2019 will be held on July 26.

The Combined Graduate Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 will be held from August 13 to 24.

The pending exam of Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 will be held from August 4 to August 12.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc exams ssc exam result
TRENDING NEWS

Grandma who wanted a Barbie her whole life receives one from granddaughter

Bride's mehendi design sports Manchester United and Mumbai Indians logos

Man holds 16 bowling balls at the same time to create record. Watch

Glass octopus with transparent skin captured on camera. Rare video goes viral
TRENDING TOPICS
IBPS clerk 2021
Horoscope Today
India Covid Cases
Jagannath Rath Yatra
Petrol Price
Monsoon
Euro 2020 Final
NTA JEE Main 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP