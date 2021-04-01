SSC MTS 2021: Important notice released for aspirants

SSC MTS 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an official notice for candidates who are willing to apply for the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment examination 2021.

SSC in the notice informed the candidates that the last date to pay the registration fees through SBI Bank Challan was March 29, 2021, but due to Holi banks were closed and now the commission has decided to provide the last chance for the candidates to pay the registration fee from April 5 to 6, 2021.

"In view of this, candidates are being provided final opportunity to make the payment of fee through Bank Challan at designated Branches of the Bank from 05.04.2021 to 06.04.2021 provided the Challan has been generated by them before 25.03.2021 (23.30 Hours)," reads the official notice.

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of ₹100. "Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex- servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee," reads the official recruitment notice.

The commission will conduct the SSC MTS tier-1 examination from July 1 to 20, 2021, while the tier-2 examination is scheduled to be held on November 21, 2021.