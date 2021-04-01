Home / Education / Employment News / SSC MTS 2021: Important notice released for aspirants
employment news

SSC MTS 2021: Important notice released for aspirants

SSC MTS 2021: SSC in the notice informed the candidates that the last date to pay the registration fees through SBI Bank Challan was March 29, 2021.
By hindustantimes.com | Edited by Akhilesh Nagari, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
PUBLISHED ON APR 01, 2021 06:00 PM IST
SSC MTS 2021.(PTI / Representative image)

SSC MTS 2021: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released an official notice for candidates who are willing to apply for the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) recruitment examination 2021.

SSC in the notice informed the candidates that the last date to pay the registration fees through SBI Bank Challan was March 29, 2021, but due to Holi banks were closed and now the commission has decided to provide the last chance for the candidates to pay the registration fee from April 5 to 6, 2021.

"In view of this, candidates are being provided final opportunity to make the payment of fee through Bank Challan at designated Branches of the Bank from 05.04.2021 to 06.04.2021 provided the Challan has been generated by them before 25.03.2021 (23.30 Hours)," reads the official notice.

Candidates belonging to the general category are required to pay an application fee of 100. "Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex- servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee," reads the official recruitment notice.

The commission will conduct the SSC MTS tier-1 examination from July 1 to 20, 2021, while the tier-2 examination is scheduled to be held on November 21, 2021.

MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Bihar mulls appeal against HC order quashing appointments in training colleges

DSSSB Recruitment 2021: Notification for 12,065 TGT posts in Delhi on the cards

EMRS Teacher Recruitment 2021: Apply for 3479 Principal, VP, PGT, TGT posts

UP Police Recruitment 2021: Registration begins today for 9534 SI, other posts
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Topics
ssc mts staff selection commission
TRENDING TOPICS
Covid-19 cases in India
Coronavirus Live Updates
Horoscope Today
Assembly Election News
Rajinikanth
IPL 2021
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP