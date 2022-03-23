Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
employment news

SSC MTS Exam 2021: Check important dates, eligibility, selection process

SSC MTS Exam 2021 notification has been released. The registration process was started on March 22 and will end on April 30, 2022. 
SSC MTS Exam 2021: Check important dates, eligibility, selection process(ssc.nic.in)
Published on Mar 23, 2022 07:51 AM IST
Byhindustantimes.com, New Delhi

Staff Selection Commission has started the registration process for SSC MTS Exam 2021. The Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination, 2021 registration process was started on March 22 and will end on April 30, 2022. 

The vacancies of MTS will be intimated later, while vacancies for Havaldar in CBIC and CBN is 3603. Read below for important dates, eligibility and selection process. 

Important Dates 

  • Opening date of application: March 22, 2022
  • Closing date of application: April 30, 2022
  • Dates of ‘Window for Application Form Correction’ and online payment of Correction Charges: May 5 to May 9, 2022
  • Schedule of Computer Based Examination (Paper-I): July 2022

Eligibility Criteria 

The candidates who want to apply for the posts must have passed Matriculation Examination or equivalent from a recognized Board. The age limit of the candidate should be between 18 to 25 years of age for MTS and Havaldar in CBN and 18 to 27 years of age for Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and few posts of MTS.

Selection Process

The examination will consist of a Computer Based Examination (Paper-I), Physical Efficiency Test (PET)/ Physical Standard Test (PST) (only for the post of Havaldar) and a Descriptive Paper (Paper-II).

Application Fees

The application fees is 100/-. Women candidates and candidates belonging to Scheduled Castes (SC), Scheduled Tribes (ST), Persons with Disabilities (PwD) and Ex-servicemen (ESM) eligible for reservation are exempted from payment of fee.

Topics
ssc.nic.in ssc sarkari naukri
