SSC MTS, Havaldar 2022 registration begins on ssc.nic.in; 11,000+ posts on offer

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2022/23: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has published the notification for Multi Tasking Staff (Non-Technical) and Havaldar in CBIC ans CBN recruitment examination, 2023. Candidates can check it on ssc.nic.in. SSC MTS, Havaldar 2022 registration has also started on ssc.nic.in. The last date to apply is February 17. Follow live updates on SSC MTS 2022 here.

This year, over 11,000 posts are on offer, which include approximately 10,880 MTS and 529 Havaldar vacancies. Check the notification for detailed information.

The computer based exam is scheduled for April 2023. Exact date and timing of the test will be announced later.

The age limit in this recruitment drive is 18-25 (i.e. candidates born not before 02.01.1998 and not later than 01.01.2005) for MTS and Havaldar in CBN (Department of Revenue).

However, the age limit is 18-27 years (i.e. candidates born not before 02.01.1996 and not later than 01.01.2005) for Havaldar in CBIC (Department of Revenue) and few posts of MTS. Relaxation in the upper age limit will be applicable in the case of reserved category candidates.

Candidates should pass Class 10 (Matriculation) or equivalent examination from a recognised board on or before the cut-off date (February 17, 2023) to be eligible for these posts. In addition to age and educational qualification, they need to meet some other eligibility conditions. Check the notice below:

SSC MTS, Havaldar 2022 notification: