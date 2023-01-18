SSC MTS Exam 2023 Live: SSC MTS 2022, Havaldar registration soon on ssc.nic.in

SSC MTS 2022 Live Updates: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) will soon publish the notification for Multi Tasking (Non Technical) Staff, and Havaldar (CBIC & CBN) Examination 2022 or SSC MTS, Havaldar exam 2022 notification soon. As per the SSC exam calendar, the notice was expected yesterday, January 17 but it has not been published yet. Candidates can check it on ssc.nic.in, once released. SSC MTS registration will be hosted on the same website.

As per the tentative exam calendar, the last date to apply for SSC MTS 2022 is February 17 and the exam will be held in April, 2023.

Through this recruitment drive, SSC is likely to fill over 7,000 vacancies. As per the SSC MTS 2021 notice, the total number of MTS vacancies was 3,698 and Havaldar vacancies was 3,603. The MTS 2022 notice will mention this year's vacancies.

